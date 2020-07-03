12008 Bellafonte Drive, Dallas, TX 75243 Lake Highlands
Amenities
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
Affordable Remodeled 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath home. Property lot is completely fenced. New baths, kitchen, floors and paint. Location has quick access to freeways in all 4 directions. LBJ and Central Expressways. Use TAR application fee $45.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12008 Bellafonte Drive have any available units?
12008 Bellafonte Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Is 12008 Bellafonte Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12008 Bellafonte Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.