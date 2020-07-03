All apartments in Dallas
Last updated May 13 2019 at 6:52 AM

120 Turtle Creek Boulevard

120 Turtle Creek Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

120 Turtle Creek Boulevard, Dallas, TX 75207

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
car charging
clubhouse
courtyard
dog park
fire pit
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
yoga
120 Turtle Creek Boulevard, Dallas, TX 75207 - 2 BR 2 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Sagai Tystad, Taco Street Locating, (972) 220-1995. Available from: 05/13/2019. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. I assure you, this is not fake news. This is not a drill. This is not another hallucination from that mushroom pizza you ate a few hours ago. What this is is an opportunity of a lifetime. The opportunity to live in an outrageously nice apartment home. It’s the opportunity to catapult your instagram account with millions of loving internet people. It’s the opportunity to become the most idolized person in your high school yearbook. The opportunity to wake up everyday in some super cool dream of apartment awesomeness. This is not a drill. Come check this place out! ___________________________________________________________ Apartment Amenities 9’6″ (or higher) ceilings throughout entire property Stained concrete flooring or wood-vinyl plank flooring throughout unit interiors Granite or quartz counter-tops in kitchens and bathrooms Stainless steel appliance packages including double door refrigerators with in-door water & ice dispensers Custom feel hardwood cabinetry; cabinetry features include 42″ uppers in kitchens and large drawers for pot storage Full size wash and dryers in select units (connections in all units) Ceiling fans with light kits in all living areas and bedrooms Two-inch faux wood blinds Undisturbed views of Downtown Dallas, the Margaret Hunt Hill Bridge and the Stemmons Corridor from select units Minimum of two USB plugs per unit Custom wood framed mudrooms in select units Spacious under mount, single bowl sinks in kitchens ___________________________________________________________ Community Amenities Gather in the large, open Clubroom Sync in the WiFi Lounge See the view at the Outdoor Skyline Terrace Float in our Resort-style Pool featuring Private Cabanas Meet and greet at the Street Level Plaza on Turtle Creek Blvd Stow your ride in Bike Parking Sweat at the Strength & Cardio Gym Stretch at the Yoga Studio Charge at the Electric Car Charging Stations Relax in the Resident Lounge Areas complete with TVs Scrub at the Dog Wash Get moving at the Dog Run Grill at the Outdoor Kitchen & Grilling Areas complete with TVs Dominate at the Covered Outdoor Bar with Ping Pong Warm up at our Courtyard Fire Pits Rest assured that the Property follows the latest Green Initiatives ---------------------------------------------------- Tired of looking for a new apartment? Look no further! I’m Sagai Tystad with Taco Street Locating. I’m a Dallas native who is obsessed with helping people find new apartments, and showing newcomers around town. I have an entire business designed around helping people like you find new places to live, and I’m totally free to work with. Reach out to me so I can make your life easier! [ Published 13-May-19 / ID 2969604 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 120 Turtle Creek Boulevard have any available units?
120 Turtle Creek Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 120 Turtle Creek Boulevard have?
Some of 120 Turtle Creek Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 120 Turtle Creek Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
120 Turtle Creek Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 120 Turtle Creek Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 120 Turtle Creek Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 120 Turtle Creek Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 120 Turtle Creek Boulevard offers parking.
Does 120 Turtle Creek Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 120 Turtle Creek Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 120 Turtle Creek Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 120 Turtle Creek Boulevard has a pool.
Does 120 Turtle Creek Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 120 Turtle Creek Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 120 Turtle Creek Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 120 Turtle Creek Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.

