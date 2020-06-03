All apartments in Dallas
120 Idlewheat Lane
Last updated December 12 2019 at 5:19 AM

120 Idlewheat Lane

120 Idlewheat Lane · No Longer Available
Location

120 Idlewheat Lane, Dallas, TX 75241

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous 3 bedroom family home. Beautiful landscaping and exterior in general. Nicely modeled interior. two bathrooms and an attached two car garage. Call to schedule a showing to view this wonderful family home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 120 Idlewheat Lane have any available units?
120 Idlewheat Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Is 120 Idlewheat Lane currently offering any rent specials?
120 Idlewheat Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 120 Idlewheat Lane pet-friendly?
No, 120 Idlewheat Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 120 Idlewheat Lane offer parking?
Yes, 120 Idlewheat Lane offers parking.
Does 120 Idlewheat Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 120 Idlewheat Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 120 Idlewheat Lane have a pool?
No, 120 Idlewheat Lane does not have a pool.
Does 120 Idlewheat Lane have accessible units?
No, 120 Idlewheat Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 120 Idlewheat Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 120 Idlewheat Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 120 Idlewheat Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 120 Idlewheat Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

