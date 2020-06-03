Gorgeous 3 bedroom family home. Beautiful landscaping and exterior in general. Nicely modeled interior. two bathrooms and an attached two car garage. Call to schedule a showing to view this wonderful family home.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 120 Idlewheat Lane have any available units?
120 Idlewheat Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Is 120 Idlewheat Lane currently offering any rent specials?
120 Idlewheat Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.