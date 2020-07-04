Rent Calculator
Dallas, TX
11946 Hoblitzelle Drive
Last updated February 14 2020 at 6:01 AM
1 of 1
11946 Hoblitzelle Drive
11946 Hoblitzelle Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
11946 Hoblitzelle Drive, Dallas, TX 75243
Lake Highlands
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Beautifully redone Hamilton Park home. Hardwood floors, open floor plan, light and airy. Extra back living room. Large fenced and covered carpet. Clean and crisp!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11946 Hoblitzelle Drive have any available units?
11946 Hoblitzelle Drive doesn't have any available units at this time.
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Dallas Rent Report
.
What amenities does 11946 Hoblitzelle Drive have?
Some of 11946 Hoblitzelle Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher.
Amenities section
.
Is 11946 Hoblitzelle Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11946 Hoblitzelle Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11946 Hoblitzelle Drive pet-friendly?
No, 11946 Hoblitzelle Drive is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 11946 Hoblitzelle Drive offer parking?
No, 11946 Hoblitzelle Drive does not offer parking.
Does 11946 Hoblitzelle Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11946 Hoblitzelle Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11946 Hoblitzelle Drive have a pool?
No, 11946 Hoblitzelle Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11946 Hoblitzelle Drive have accessible units?
No, 11946 Hoblitzelle Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11946 Hoblitzelle Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11946 Hoblitzelle Drive has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
