Very nice, large home on large lot with a privacy fence. This home has been completely renovated to offer 2 living areas, granite countertops, easy-care flooring, a tankless water heater and a bonus storage room. Large windows throughout the home provide lots of natural light. A washer and dryer are also provided. Only minutes from Central Expressway, 635, NorthPark or Downtown Dallas. Close to hospitals, shopping and restaurants. This home is a must see!