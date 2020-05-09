Rent Calculator
Last updated May 28 2019 at 5:50 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
11923 Garden Terrace Drive
11923 Garden Terrace Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
11923 Garden Terrace Drive, Dallas, TX 75243
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Totally remodeled to a modern style. Must see!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11923 Garden Terrace Drive have any available units?
11923 Garden Terrace Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
What amenities does 11923 Garden Terrace Drive have?
Some of 11923 Garden Terrace Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 11923 Garden Terrace Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11923 Garden Terrace Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11923 Garden Terrace Drive pet-friendly?
No, 11923 Garden Terrace Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 11923 Garden Terrace Drive offer parking?
No, 11923 Garden Terrace Drive does not offer parking.
Does 11923 Garden Terrace Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11923 Garden Terrace Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11923 Garden Terrace Drive have a pool?
No, 11923 Garden Terrace Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11923 Garden Terrace Drive have accessible units?
No, 11923 Garden Terrace Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11923 Garden Terrace Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11923 Garden Terrace Drive has units with dishwashers.
