11915 Garden Terrace Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11915 Garden Terrace Drive

11915 Garden Terrace Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11915 Garden Terrace Drive, Dallas, TX 75243

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
oven
Totally remodeled property with new floor, paint, both bathrooms and kitchen. No carpet!! Agents and tenants must verify all information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11915 Garden Terrace Drive have any available units?
11915 Garden Terrace Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 11915 Garden Terrace Drive have?
Some of 11915 Garden Terrace Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11915 Garden Terrace Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11915 Garden Terrace Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11915 Garden Terrace Drive pet-friendly?
No, 11915 Garden Terrace Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 11915 Garden Terrace Drive offer parking?
No, 11915 Garden Terrace Drive does not offer parking.
Does 11915 Garden Terrace Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11915 Garden Terrace Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11915 Garden Terrace Drive have a pool?
No, 11915 Garden Terrace Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11915 Garden Terrace Drive have accessible units?
No, 11915 Garden Terrace Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11915 Garden Terrace Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11915 Garden Terrace Drive has units with dishwashers.

