119 East Kirnwood Drive

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

A spacious and move-in ready 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Dallas is now available! This home features black appliances, laminate wood floors, high ceilings! Fenced backyard, great for entertaining! Home has easy access to highways and shopping! Hurry, homes this nice do not last long! Schedule your convenient self-showing today!

For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit our Future Resident FAQ page: http://www.streetlanehomes.com/futureresidentsfaq.aspx.

Click the link to view the 3D model: https://www.insidemaps.com/app/3dmodel/?projectId=l4ejyfB3Zv&env=production

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.