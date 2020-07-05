All apartments in Dallas
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
119 East Kirnwood Drive
Last updated August 22 2019 at 4:56 PM

119 East Kirnwood Drive

119 Kirnwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

119 Kirnwood Drive, Dallas, TX 75241

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
A spacious and move-in ready 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Dallas is now available! This home features black appliances, laminate wood floors, high ceilings! Fenced backyard, great for entertaining! Home has easy access to highways and shopping! Hurry, homes this nice do not last long! Schedule your convenient self-showing today!
For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit our Future Resident FAQ page: http://www.streetlanehomes.com/futureresidentsfaq.aspx.
Click the link to view the 3D model: https://www.insidemaps.com/app/3dmodel/?projectId=l4ejyfB3Zv&env=production
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 119 East Kirnwood Drive have any available units?
119 East Kirnwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Is 119 East Kirnwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
119 East Kirnwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 119 East Kirnwood Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 119 East Kirnwood Drive is pet friendly.
Does 119 East Kirnwood Drive offer parking?
No, 119 East Kirnwood Drive does not offer parking.
Does 119 East Kirnwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 119 East Kirnwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 119 East Kirnwood Drive have a pool?
No, 119 East Kirnwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 119 East Kirnwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 119 East Kirnwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 119 East Kirnwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 119 East Kirnwood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 119 East Kirnwood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 119 East Kirnwood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

