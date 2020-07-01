1180 Manacor Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park parking pool garage

A modern & beautiful 3 story town house built in 2018 just 5 mins from Downtown in Trinity Green. With 3 bedrm,3.1 baths,living & dining rm, huge island kitchen with granite countertop, abundance of cabinets, breakfast bar, designer lightings, open floor plan, hardwood floor, low-E windows with 2” blinds, huge modern master bath with high-end designer tile, WI closets, tub & separate shower. SS appliance, washer, dryer & fridge.This house is close to Trinity Groves, Bishop Arts, Stevens Park, Victory Park,AA Center, uptown & restaurants. All rooms has a private bath.Master & one bedrm on 3rd floor & one bedrm on 1st floor offers privacy. Community POOL & DOG park. pet case by case. Ck all information here-in.