All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 1180 Manacor Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
1180 Manacor Lane
Last updated April 10 2020 at 5:23 PM

1180 Manacor Lane

1180 Manacore Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1180 Manacore Lane, Dallas, TX 75212
Fredrick Douglas

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
parking
pool
garage
A modern & beautiful 3 story town house built in 2018 just 5 mins from Downtown in Trinity Green. With 3 bedrm,3.1 baths,living & dining rm, huge island kitchen with granite countertop, abundance of cabinets, breakfast bar, designer lightings, open floor plan, hardwood floor, low-E windows with 2” blinds, huge modern master bath with high-end designer tile, WI closets, tub & separate shower. SS appliance, washer, dryer & fridge.This house is close to Trinity Groves, Bishop Arts, Stevens Park, Victory Park,AA Center, uptown & restaurants. All rooms has a private bath.Master & one bedrm on 3rd floor & one bedrm on 1st floor offers privacy. Community POOL & DOG park. pet case by case. Ck all information here-in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1180 Manacor Lane have any available units?
1180 Manacor Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 1180 Manacor Lane have?
Some of 1180 Manacor Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1180 Manacor Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1180 Manacor Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1180 Manacor Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1180 Manacor Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1180 Manacor Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1180 Manacor Lane offers parking.
Does 1180 Manacor Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1180 Manacor Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1180 Manacor Lane have a pool?
Yes, 1180 Manacor Lane has a pool.
Does 1180 Manacor Lane have accessible units?
No, 1180 Manacor Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1180 Manacor Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1180 Manacor Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Renaissance Parc
5151 Verde Valley Ln
Dallas, TX 75254
Highland Hills
3131 Simpson Stuart Rd
Dallas, TX 75241
Waterford at Bellmar
7879 Riverfall Dr
Dallas, TX 75230
Essence North Dallas
4200 Horizon North Parkway
Dallas, TX 75287
Upper E
6127 Gaston Ave
Dallas, TX 75214
Uptown at Cole Park
3030 Elizabeth St
Dallas, TX 75204
Courts of Bent Tree
17250 Knoll Trail Dr
Dallas, TX 75248
Mockingbird Flats
5600 SMU Blvd
Dallas, TX 75206

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University