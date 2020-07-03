11655 Audelia Road, Dallas, TX 75243 Lake Highlands
Amenities
in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
ceiling fan
Great location & Move-in Ready! Newly remodeled 2 bedroom 2.1 bath condo in Richardson ISD; recent updates: New Wood Floor, New Carpet, New Ceiling Fan with Lights. Refrigerator and Washer & Dryer included.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
