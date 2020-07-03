All apartments in Dallas
Last updated July 3 2020 at 2:13 PM

11655 Audelia Road

11655 Audelia Road · No Longer Available
Location

11655 Audelia Road, Dallas, TX 75243
Lake Highlands

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Great location & Move-in Ready! Newly remodeled 2 bedroom 2.1 bath condo in Richardson ISD; recent updates: New Wood Floor, New Carpet, New Ceiling Fan with Lights. Refrigerator and Washer & Dryer included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11655 Audelia Road have any available units?
11655 Audelia Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 11655 Audelia Road have?
Some of 11655 Audelia Road's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11655 Audelia Road currently offering any rent specials?
11655 Audelia Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11655 Audelia Road pet-friendly?
No, 11655 Audelia Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 11655 Audelia Road offer parking?
No, 11655 Audelia Road does not offer parking.
Does 11655 Audelia Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11655 Audelia Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11655 Audelia Road have a pool?
Yes, 11655 Audelia Road has a pool.
Does 11655 Audelia Road have accessible units?
No, 11655 Audelia Road does not have accessible units.
Does 11655 Audelia Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11655 Audelia Road has units with dishwashers.

