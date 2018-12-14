All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 11620 Audelia Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
11620 Audelia Rd
Last updated March 30 2020 at 2:32 PM

11620 Audelia Rd

11620 Audelia Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

11620 Audelia Road, Dallas, TX 75243

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
dog park
parking
pool
internet access
Northeast Dallas
1 Bedroom / 1 Bath / $975

Exterior Amenities: 2 Pools, Gated entrance, Perimeter fence, Assigned parking, Picnic area, School bus stop, Dog Park, Carports, Bus stop
Interior Amenities: W/D connections, Walk-in closets, Private patios/balconies, Cable ready, Hi-speed internet, High ceilings, Storage closet outside, Non-carpeted flooring, Custom built-ins, Ice makers, Premium Countertops, Self cleaning ovens, Dishwashers, Garbage disposals, Fire places, Ceiling fans, Crown molding, Miniblinds, Microwaves, Frost free refrigerators 

Call/Text 972-748-3705 ask for Bryan- Free apartment locator, all areas, all situations, all credit.
Reference Ad# 358

*pics are of model apartments at this location*

This unit is NOT second chance leasing and does not work with credit issues. Bryan Williams @ Spirit 972-748-3705-Call/Text anytime or email bryanw85@gmail.com. 

Fastest way to reach me is my website below to fill out a quick questionnaire. Free apartment locator with 10 years experience. Email me for a FREE list of properties. All information is deemed accurate but not guaranteed, pricing and policies are subject to change without notice. 

www.secondchanceleasingdallas.com

Spirit Real Estate Group

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11620 Audelia Rd have any available units?
11620 Audelia Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 11620 Audelia Rd have?
Some of 11620 Audelia Rd's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11620 Audelia Rd currently offering any rent specials?
11620 Audelia Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11620 Audelia Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 11620 Audelia Rd is pet friendly.
Does 11620 Audelia Rd offer parking?
Yes, 11620 Audelia Rd offers parking.
Does 11620 Audelia Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11620 Audelia Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11620 Audelia Rd have a pool?
Yes, 11620 Audelia Rd has a pool.
Does 11620 Audelia Rd have accessible units?
No, 11620 Audelia Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 11620 Audelia Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11620 Audelia Rd has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bell Bishop Arts
1836 W Davis St
Dallas, TX 75208
Link
9450 Forest Springs Dr
Dallas, TX 75243
Country Green
630 Stevens Village Dr
Dallas, TX 75208
Broadstone 5151
5151 Bent Tree Forest Dr
Dallas, TX 75248
Bell Knox District
3030 Hester Ave
Dallas, TX 75205
Broadstone Ambrose
2901 Indiana St
Dallas, TX 75226
Signature at Southern Oaks
3303 Southern Oaks Blvd
Dallas, TX 75216
Landmark
4417 Swiss Ave
Dallas, TX 75204

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University