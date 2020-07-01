Rent Calculator
1160 S Belt Line Road
Last updated September 18 2019 at 11:10 AM
1 of 24
1160 S Belt Line Road
1160 South Belt Line Road
No Longer Available
1160 South Belt Line Road, Dallas, TX 75253
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcome home!! Home features spacious living room, spacious bedrooms. Home is ready for immediate move in.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1160 S Belt Line Road have any available units?
1160 S Belt Line Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
Is 1160 S Belt Line Road currently offering any rent specials?
1160 S Belt Line Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1160 S Belt Line Road pet-friendly?
No, 1160 S Belt Line Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 1160 S Belt Line Road offer parking?
Yes, 1160 S Belt Line Road offers parking.
Does 1160 S Belt Line Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1160 S Belt Line Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1160 S Belt Line Road have a pool?
No, 1160 S Belt Line Road does not have a pool.
Does 1160 S Belt Line Road have accessible units?
No, 1160 S Belt Line Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1160 S Belt Line Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1160 S Belt Line Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 1160 S Belt Line Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1160 S Belt Line Road does not have units with air conditioning.
