All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 11517 Fernald Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
11517 Fernald Avenue
Last updated April 7 2020 at 5:15 AM

11517 Fernald Avenue

11517 Fernald Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

11517 Fernald Avenue, Dallas, TX 75218

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Our leasing agents are standing by to assist--click or call today! Key Information: 1 - A renters insurance policy in the resident's name is required. 2 - Pet fees and pet rent vary by market; breed restrictions apply. Service animals will not incur pet fees but will require documentation. 3 - If the home is governed by a homeowners association (HOA), additional application, fees, deposits and rules may supplement the lease agreement (e.g., parking, pets, etc.). 4 - If the home has a pool, a subscription of $100 per month will be charged, in addition to rent, for pool maintenance and cleaning. *Advertised rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time. *Other amenity subscriptions may apply. AVOID RENTAL SCAMS: Rental fraud happens every day; protect yourself! Never wire cash or send gift cards for payments or deposits. FirstKey Homes is pledged to the letter and spirit of all applicable state and federal fair housing laws, including, without limitation, the Fair Housing Act (Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968, as amended), for the achievement of equal housing opportunities for all rental applicants and Residents throughout each of the states in which we operate. Certain disclosures may be required of FirstKey Homes pursuant to state law in connection with renting one of our homes. These disclosures can be found as a part of your lease agreement which you will have an opportunity to review prior to signing your lease.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11517 Fernald Avenue have any available units?
11517 Fernald Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Is 11517 Fernald Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
11517 Fernald Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11517 Fernald Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 11517 Fernald Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 11517 Fernald Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 11517 Fernald Avenue offers parking.
Does 11517 Fernald Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11517 Fernald Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11517 Fernald Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 11517 Fernald Avenue has a pool.
Does 11517 Fernald Avenue have accessible units?
No, 11517 Fernald Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 11517 Fernald Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 11517 Fernald Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11517 Fernald Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 11517 Fernald Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Preston Del Norte
5811 Belt Line Rd
Dallas, TX 75254
Apartments at M-Streets
1925 Moser Ave
Dallas, TX 75206
St. Croix
12250 Abrams Rd
Dallas, TX 75243
London
5601 Gaston Ave
Dallas, TX 75214
Casa Grande Villas Apartments
1315 S Barry Ave
Dallas, TX 75223
Muse at Midtown
13675 Noel Road
Dallas, TX 75240
AVALON
1002 Annex Avenue
Dallas, TX 75204
SKYE at Turtle Creek
2217 Ivan St
Dallas, TX 75201

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University