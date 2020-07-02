All apartments in Dallas
11460 Audelia Road
11460 Audelia Road

11460 Audelia Road · No Longer Available
Location

11460 Audelia Road, Dallas, TX 75243

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
pool
elevator
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
elevator
parking
pool
Very nice second floor condo with elevator. Two bedrooms with 1 and a half bath. Water, trash and sewer included in the home owners association which is paid by the owner. Section 8 tenants considered!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11460 Audelia Road have any available units?
11460 Audelia Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 11460 Audelia Road have?
Some of 11460 Audelia Road's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11460 Audelia Road currently offering any rent specials?
11460 Audelia Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11460 Audelia Road pet-friendly?
No, 11460 Audelia Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 11460 Audelia Road offer parking?
Yes, 11460 Audelia Road offers parking.
Does 11460 Audelia Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11460 Audelia Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11460 Audelia Road have a pool?
Yes, 11460 Audelia Road has a pool.
Does 11460 Audelia Road have accessible units?
No, 11460 Audelia Road does not have accessible units.
Does 11460 Audelia Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11460 Audelia Road has units with dishwashers.

