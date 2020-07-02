Very nice second floor condo with elevator. Two bedrooms with 1 and a half bath. Water, trash and sewer included in the home owners association which is paid by the owner. Section 8 tenants considered!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11460 Audelia Road have any available units?
11460 Audelia Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 11460 Audelia Road have?
Some of 11460 Audelia Road's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11460 Audelia Road currently offering any rent specials?
11460 Audelia Road is not currently offering any rent specials.