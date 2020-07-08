All apartments in Dallas
Last updated April 21 2020 at 2:01 PM

11440 McCree Rd

11440 Mccree Road · No Longer Available
Location

11440 Mccree Road, Dallas, TX 75238

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
carport
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
business center
carport
dog park
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
Area: Northeast Dallas

Dallas 1 Bedroom / 1 Bath / $850-860 / 724-765 sq ft

Exterior Amenities: Fitness center, 2 Pools, Business center, Free WiFi Areas, Perimeter fence, Assigned parking, Picnic area, Outdoor Grills, School bus stop, Dog Park, Handicap modified units, Bus stop
Interior Amenities: W/D machines, Walk-in closets, Private patios/balconies, Intrusion alarms, Cable ready, Hi-speed internet, High ceilings, Storage closet outside, Non-carpeted flooring, Ice makers, Premium Countertops, Self cleaning ovens, Dishwashers, Garbage disposals, Fire places, Ceiling fans, Miniblinds, Microwaves, Frost free refrigerators 
Call/Text 972-748-3705 ask for Bryan- Free apartment locator, all areas, all situations, all credit.
Reference Ad# 1056

*pics are of model apartments at this location*

This unit is NOT second chance leasing and does not work with credit issues.

 972-748-3705-Call/Text anytime or email bryanw85@gmail.com. 

Fastest way to reach me is my website below to fill out a quick questionnaire. Free apartment locator with 10 years experience. Email me for a FREE list of properties. All information is deemed accurate but not guaranteed, pricing and policies are subject to change without notice. 

www.secondchanceleasingdallas.com

Spirit Real Estate Group

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11440 McCree Rd have any available units?
11440 McCree Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 11440 McCree Rd have?
Some of 11440 McCree Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11440 McCree Rd currently offering any rent specials?
11440 McCree Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11440 McCree Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 11440 McCree Rd is pet friendly.
Does 11440 McCree Rd offer parking?
Yes, 11440 McCree Rd offers parking.
Does 11440 McCree Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11440 McCree Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11440 McCree Rd have a pool?
Yes, 11440 McCree Rd has a pool.
Does 11440 McCree Rd have accessible units?
Yes, 11440 McCree Rd has accessible units.
Does 11440 McCree Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11440 McCree Rd has units with dishwashers.

