11416 Summertree Lane, Dallas, TX 75243 Lake Highlands
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious two bedroom duplex with two baths and two car garage. Large fenced side yard. Kitchen has all appliances with a refrigerator and a built in microwave. The school district for this home is Richardson.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
