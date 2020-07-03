All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 11416 Summertree Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
11416 Summertree Lane
Last updated October 9 2019 at 11:08 PM

11416 Summertree Lane

11416 Summertree Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Lake Highlands
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

11416 Summertree Lane, Dallas, TX 75243
Lake Highlands

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious two bedroom duplex with two baths and two car garage. Large fenced side yard. Kitchen has all appliances with a refrigerator and a built in microwave. The school district for this home is Richardson.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11416 Summertree Lane have any available units?
11416 Summertree Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 11416 Summertree Lane have?
Some of 11416 Summertree Lane's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11416 Summertree Lane currently offering any rent specials?
11416 Summertree Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11416 Summertree Lane pet-friendly?
No, 11416 Summertree Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 11416 Summertree Lane offer parking?
Yes, 11416 Summertree Lane offers parking.
Does 11416 Summertree Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11416 Summertree Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11416 Summertree Lane have a pool?
No, 11416 Summertree Lane does not have a pool.
Does 11416 Summertree Lane have accessible units?
No, 11416 Summertree Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 11416 Summertree Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11416 Summertree Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Essence on Maple
2626 Throckmorton Street
Dallas, TX 75219
Vistas at Pinnacle Park
4599 W Davis St
Dallas, TX 75211
The Courts at Preston Oaks
5400 Preston Oaks Rd
Dallas, TX 75254
AMLI Quadrangle
2717 Howell St
Dallas, TX 75201
Alexan Ross
4001 Ross Avenue
Dallas, TX 75204
Tribeca on the Creek
6262 Melody Ln
Dallas, TX 75231
Hanover Midtown Park
8250 Meadow Rd
Dallas, TX 75231
Fitzhugh Urban Flats
2707 N Fitzhugh Ave
Dallas, TX 75204

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University