11414 Summertree Lane, Dallas, TX 75243 Lake Highlands
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Lovely Half-Duplex in Richardson ISD! Light & Bright with tall ceilings! Spacious Living Room has wood burning Fireplace and Wet Bar. Skylight in Kitchen and Master Bath! 2 bedrooms and 2 Bathrooms. Large Fenced Backyard. Conveniently located near 75 & 635. Can be sold with duplex on other side MLS listing 14095904.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11414 Summertree Lane have any available units?
11414 Summertree Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 11414 Summertree Lane have?
Some of 11414 Summertree Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11414 Summertree Lane currently offering any rent specials?
11414 Summertree Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.