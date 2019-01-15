11414 Summertree Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

Lovely Half-Duplex in Richardson ISD! Light & Bright with tall ceilings! Spacious Living Room has wood burning Fireplace and Wet Bar. Skylight in Kitchen and Master Bath! 2 bedrooms and 2 Bathrooms. Large Fenced Backyard. Conveniently located near 75 & 635. Can be sold with duplex on other side MLS listing 14095904.