Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
1141 N Madison Avenue
Last updated January 12 2020 at 11:49 AM

1141 N Madison Avenue
1141 North Madison Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
1141 North Madison Avenue, Dallas, TX 75208
Kidd Springs
Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 3 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1141 N Madison Avenue have any available units?
1141 N Madison Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
Is 1141 N Madison Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1141 N Madison Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1141 N Madison Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1141 N Madison Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 1141 N Madison Avenue offer parking?
No, 1141 N Madison Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1141 N Madison Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1141 N Madison Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1141 N Madison Avenue have a pool?
No, 1141 N Madison Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1141 N Madison Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1141 N Madison Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1141 N Madison Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1141 N Madison Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 1141 N Madison Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1141 N Madison Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
