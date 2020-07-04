Rent Calculator
1139 Galicia Lane
1139 Galicia Lane
1139 Galicia Lane
·
Location
1139 Galicia Lane, Dallas, TX 75217
Rylie
Amenities
pet friendly
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
4 bedroom home in Dallas ISD - This 4 bedroom offers over 1400 square feet of living space. Ceiling fans in all bedrooms. Kitchen has lots of counter space and open to the living room.
(RLNE5273030)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1139 Galicia Lane have any available units?
1139 Galicia Lane doesn't have any available units at this time.
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
Is 1139 Galicia Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1139 Galicia Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1139 Galicia Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1139 Galicia Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1139 Galicia Lane offer parking?
No, 1139 Galicia Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1139 Galicia Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1139 Galicia Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1139 Galicia Lane have a pool?
No, 1139 Galicia Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1139 Galicia Lane have accessible units?
No, 1139 Galicia Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1139 Galicia Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1139 Galicia Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1139 Galicia Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1139 Galicia Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
