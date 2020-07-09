Rent Calculator
1138 Pioneer Drive
Last updated April 29 2020 at 8:40 PM
1138 Pioneer Drive
1138 Pioneer Drive
Location
1138 Pioneer Drive, Dallas, TX 75224
Elmwood
Amenities
hardwood floors
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
Property Amenities
Well-maintained 1920's home! 2 bed 1 bath, 2 living areas and dining. Original hardwood floors throughout with a fresh coat of paint. Apply today!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1138 Pioneer Drive have any available units?
1138 Pioneer Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
Is 1138 Pioneer Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1138 Pioneer Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1138 Pioneer Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1138 Pioneer Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 1138 Pioneer Drive offer parking?
No, 1138 Pioneer Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1138 Pioneer Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1138 Pioneer Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1138 Pioneer Drive have a pool?
No, 1138 Pioneer Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1138 Pioneer Drive have accessible units?
No, 1138 Pioneer Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1138 Pioneer Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1138 Pioneer Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1138 Pioneer Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1138 Pioneer Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
