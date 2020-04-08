All apartments in Dallas
Location

11363 Amanda Lane, Dallas, TX 75238
Lake Highlands

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
carport
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
ice maker
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
carport
parking
playground
pool
hot tub
internet access
Northeast Dallas 1/1 $725

Exterior Amenities: Pool, Gated entrance, Perimeter fence, Hot Tub, School bus stop, Play ground, Bus stop
Interior Amenities: W/D connections, Walk-in closets, Private patios/balconies, Intrusion alarms, Cable ready, Hi-speed internet, High ceilings, Storage closet outside, Custom built-ins, Ice makers, Premium Countertops, Self cleaning ovens, Dishwashers, Garbage disposals, Fire places, Ceiling fans, Miniblinds, Frost free refrigerators

Call/Text 972-748-3705 ask for Bryan- Free apartment locator, all areas, all situations, all credit. Reference ad #553
  *pics are of model apartments at this location*

This unit is NOT second chance leasing and does not work with credit issues. Bryan Williams @ Spirit 972-748-3705-Call/Text anytime 

Fastest way to reach me is my website below to fill out a quick questionnaire. Free apartment locator with 10 years experience. Email me for a FREE list of properties. All information is deemed accurate but not guaranteed, pricing and policies are subject to change without notice. 

www.secondchanceleasingdallas.com

Spirit Real Estate Group

 

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11363 Amanda Ln have any available units?
11363 Amanda Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 11363 Amanda Ln have?
Some of 11363 Amanda Ln's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11363 Amanda Ln currently offering any rent specials?
11363 Amanda Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11363 Amanda Ln pet-friendly?
No, 11363 Amanda Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 11363 Amanda Ln offer parking?
Yes, 11363 Amanda Ln offers parking.
Does 11363 Amanda Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11363 Amanda Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11363 Amanda Ln have a pool?
Yes, 11363 Amanda Ln has a pool.
Does 11363 Amanda Ln have accessible units?
No, 11363 Amanda Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 11363 Amanda Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11363 Amanda Ln has units with dishwashers.

