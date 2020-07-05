Adorable and completely renovated in sought-after Lake Highlands. Neutral paint, new wood floors, carpeted bedrooms - Charming home with a warm, cozy feel, but also light and cheery! Appliances will be added before move-in
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11336 Quail Run Street have any available units?
11336 Quail Run Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 11336 Quail Run Street have?
Some of 11336 Quail Run Street's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11336 Quail Run Street currently offering any rent specials?
11336 Quail Run Street is not currently offering any rent specials.