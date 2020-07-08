All apartments in Dallas
Last updated April 21 2020 at 2:01 PM

11333 Amanda Ln

11333 Amanda Lane · No Longer Available
Location

11333 Amanda Lane, Dallas, TX 75238
Lake Highlands

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accessible
business center
clubhouse
gym
playground
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
internet access
Area: Northeast Dallas

Dallas 1 Bedroom / 1 Bath / $800-995 / 525-858 sq ft

Exterior Amenities: Fitness center, 5 Pools, Business center, Gated entrance, Perimeter fence, Club house, 2 Hot Tubs, Picnic area, Outdoor Grills, 6 Laundry rooms, School bus stop, Play ground, Handicap modified units, Bus stop
Interior Amenities: W/D connections, Walk-in closets, Walk-in showers, Private patios/balconies, Cable ready, Hi-speed internet, Storage closet outside, Non-carpeted flooring, Premium Countertops, Self cleaning ovens, Dishwashers, Garbage disposals, Fire places, Ceiling fans, Miniblinds, Frost free refrigerators 
 

 

Call/Text 972-748-3705 ask for Bryan- Free apartment locator, all areas, all situations, all credit.
Reference Ad# 1067

*pics are of model apartments at this location*

This unit is NOT second chance leasing and does not work with credit issues. Bryan Williams @ Spirit

 972-748-3705-Call/Text anytime or email bryanw85@gmail.com. 

Fastest way to reach me is my website below to fill out a quick questionnaire. Free apartment locator with 10 years experience. Email me for a FREE list of properties. All information is deemed accurate but not guaranteed, pricing and policies are subject to change without notice. 

www.secondchanceleasingdallas.com

Spirit Real Estate Group

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11333 Amanda Ln have any available units?
11333 Amanda Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 11333 Amanda Ln have?
Some of 11333 Amanda Ln's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11333 Amanda Ln currently offering any rent specials?
11333 Amanda Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11333 Amanda Ln pet-friendly?
No, 11333 Amanda Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 11333 Amanda Ln offer parking?
No, 11333 Amanda Ln does not offer parking.
Does 11333 Amanda Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11333 Amanda Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11333 Amanda Ln have a pool?
Yes, 11333 Amanda Ln has a pool.
Does 11333 Amanda Ln have accessible units?
Yes, 11333 Amanda Ln has accessible units.
Does 11333 Amanda Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11333 Amanda Ln has units with dishwashers.

