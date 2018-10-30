11331 Glen Cross Drive

Amenities

Huge 5 bed 3 bath close to Dallas athletic club and Whiterock lake. New roof, freshly painted with new flooring. New stainless steel appliances. Large sunroom with wetbar for entertaining. Huge backyard with a large covered patio.