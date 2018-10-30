All apartments in Dallas
Last updated June 27 2019 at 2:19 AM

11331 Glen Cross Drive

11331 Glen Cross Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11331 Glen Cross Drive, Dallas, TX 75228

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Huge 5 bed 3 bath close to Dallas athletic club and Whiterock lake. New roof, freshly painted with new flooring. New stainless steel appliances. Large sunroom with wetbar for entertaining. Huge backyard with a large covered patio.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11331 Glen Cross Drive have any available units?
11331 Glen Cross Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 11331 Glen Cross Drive have?
Some of 11331 Glen Cross Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11331 Glen Cross Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11331 Glen Cross Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11331 Glen Cross Drive pet-friendly?
No, 11331 Glen Cross Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 11331 Glen Cross Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11331 Glen Cross Drive offers parking.
Does 11331 Glen Cross Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11331 Glen Cross Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11331 Glen Cross Drive have a pool?
No, 11331 Glen Cross Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11331 Glen Cross Drive have accessible units?
No, 11331 Glen Cross Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11331 Glen Cross Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 11331 Glen Cross Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

