11330 Amanda Lane, Dallas, TX 75238 Lake Highlands
Amenities: Playground Laundry Facilities Resident Activities Cable Ready 2 Jacuzzis Fitness Center Business Center After-school program
Pet Policy: Cats and dogs allowed Number of pets allowed:2 We are pet friendly. only 2 pets per apartment home. $400 pet deposit per pet ($200 non-refundable). $10 monthly pet rent per pet. Non-aggressive breeds only allowed and not to exceed 25 pounds.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11330 Amanda Ln have any available units?
11330 Amanda Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 11330 Amanda Ln have?
Some of 11330 Amanda Ln's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11330 Amanda Ln currently offering any rent specials?
11330 Amanda Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11330 Amanda Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 11330 Amanda Ln is pet friendly.
Does 11330 Amanda Ln offer parking?
No, 11330 Amanda Ln does not offer parking.
Does 11330 Amanda Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11330 Amanda Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11330 Amanda Ln have a pool?
No, 11330 Amanda Ln does not have a pool.
Does 11330 Amanda Ln have accessible units?
No, 11330 Amanda Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 11330 Amanda Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 11330 Amanda Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
