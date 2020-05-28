Rent Calculator
11310 Crescendo Drive
11310 Crescendo Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
11310 Crescendo Drive, Dallas, TX 75238
Lake Highlands
Amenities
garage
recently renovated
range
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 bedroom, 2 bathroom. Updated flooring and paint throughout. Updated bathroom and new stove in the kitchen as well!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11310 Crescendo Drive have any available units?
11310 Crescendo Drive doesn't have any available units at this time.
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
What amenities does 11310 Crescendo Drive have?
Some of 11310 Crescendo Drive's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 11310 Crescendo Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11310 Crescendo Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11310 Crescendo Drive pet-friendly?
No, 11310 Crescendo Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 11310 Crescendo Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11310 Crescendo Drive offers parking.
Does 11310 Crescendo Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11310 Crescendo Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11310 Crescendo Drive have a pool?
No, 11310 Crescendo Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11310 Crescendo Drive have accessible units?
No, 11310 Crescendo Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11310 Crescendo Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 11310 Crescendo Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
