Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 11259 Carissa Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
11259 Carissa Circle
Last updated October 11 2019 at 3:27 AM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
11259 Carissa Circle
11259 Carissa Circle
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Location
11259 Carissa Circle, Dallas, TX 75218
Dixon Branch
Amenities
dishwasher
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Lovely 3 bed 2 bath home in Lochwood on oversized lot. Updated kitchen with SS Appliances.
Nice size living room and dining room.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11259 Carissa Circle have any available units?
11259 Carissa Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
Is 11259 Carissa Circle currently offering any rent specials?
11259 Carissa Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11259 Carissa Circle pet-friendly?
No, 11259 Carissa Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 11259 Carissa Circle offer parking?
No, 11259 Carissa Circle does not offer parking.
Does 11259 Carissa Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11259 Carissa Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11259 Carissa Circle have a pool?
No, 11259 Carissa Circle does not have a pool.
Does 11259 Carissa Circle have accessible units?
No, 11259 Carissa Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 11259 Carissa Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11259 Carissa Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 11259 Carissa Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 11259 Carissa Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Broadstone LTD
305 W Commerce St
Dallas, TX 75208
Vue Live Oak
1333 N Peak St
Dallas, TX 75204
Loch Loma
220 S Marsalis Ave
Dallas, TX 75203
4123 Cedar Springs
4123 Cedar Springs Rd
Dallas, TX 75219
Central Park
8325 Meadow Rd
Dallas, TX 75231
Cambridge Court Apartments
5959 E Northwest Hwy
Dallas, TX 75231
Churchill On The Park
7601 Churchill Way
Dallas, TX 75251
Magnolia on Zang
901 N Zang Blvd
Dallas, TX 75208
Similar Pages
Dallas 1 Bedrooms
Dallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly Apartments
Dallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Lake Highlands
Oak Lawn
Old East Dallas
Vickery
Downtown Dallas
Casa View
Prestonwood
Cedar Crest
Apartments Near Colleges
El Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological Seminary
Richland College
Parker University