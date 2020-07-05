Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 11229 Buchanan Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
11229 Buchanan Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
11229 Buchanan Dr
11229 Buchanan Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Location
11229 Buchanan Drive, Dallas, TX 75228
Amenities
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cute Dallas Home! - Spacious home in Dallas! Newly renovated home with a great size backyard. Call to see today!
(RLNE4760033)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11229 Buchanan Dr have any available units?
11229 Buchanan Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
Is 11229 Buchanan Dr currently offering any rent specials?
11229 Buchanan Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11229 Buchanan Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 11229 Buchanan Dr is pet friendly.
Does 11229 Buchanan Dr offer parking?
No, 11229 Buchanan Dr does not offer parking.
Does 11229 Buchanan Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11229 Buchanan Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11229 Buchanan Dr have a pool?
No, 11229 Buchanan Dr does not have a pool.
Does 11229 Buchanan Dr have accessible units?
No, 11229 Buchanan Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 11229 Buchanan Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 11229 Buchanan Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11229 Buchanan Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 11229 Buchanan Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Cirque
2500 N Houston St
Dallas, TX 75219
Gables Park 17
1700 Cedar Springs Road
Dallas, TX 75202
Villages of Royal Lane
11349 Newkirk St
Dallas, TX 75229
The Brownstones Townhome Apartments
13907 Montfort Dr
Dallas, TX 75240
Allure North Dallas
4300 Horizon North Pkwy
Dallas, TX 75287
Princeton Court
6121 Melody Ln
Dallas, TX 75231
Willows on Rosemeade
4300 Rosemeade Pkwy
Dallas, TX 75287
The Collette
5708 Hudson Ave
Dallas, TX 75206
Similar Pages
Dallas 1 Bedrooms
Dallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly Apartments
Dallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Lake Highlands
Oak Lawn
Old East Dallas
Vickery
Downtown Dallas
Casa View
Prestonwood
Cedar Crest
Apartments Near Colleges
El Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological Seminary
Richland College
Parker University