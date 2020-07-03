Community Features Covered Parking Clubhouse w/ Billards & Kitchen Fitness center Sparkling Pool Business center with equipment Conference/Meeting room High-speed internet in area Cable Jogging trail
Apartment Features Alarm monitoring available Large kitchen Spacious Pantry Microwave Large walk-in closet Oval tub in master bath Oversized oval garden tub Full-size washer/dryer conn. Patio/Balcony Bookshelves Computer desk Fireplace Additional Storage Units Covered parking - assigned Courtyard view Corner unit
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1121 Beachview St Unit: B5 have any available units?
1121 Beachview St Unit: B5 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 1121 Beachview St Unit: B5 have?
Some of 1121 Beachview St Unit: B5's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1121 Beachview St Unit: B5 currently offering any rent specials?
1121 Beachview St Unit: B5 is not currently offering any rent specials.