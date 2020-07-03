All apartments in Dallas
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1121 Beachview St Unit: A3

1121 Beachview Street · No Longer Available
Location

1121 Beachview Street, Dallas, TX 75218

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
extra storage
fireplace
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
courtyard
internet access
Deposit: $150

Community Features
Covered Parking
Clubhouse w/ Billards & Kitchen
Fitness center
Sparkling Pool
Business center with equipment
Conference/Meeting room
High-speed internet in area
Cable
Jogging trail

Apartment Features
Alarm monitoring available
Large kitchen
Spacious Pantry
Microwave
Large walk-in closet
Oval tub in master bath
Oversized oval garden tub
Full-size washer/dryer conn.
Patio/Balcony
Bookshelves
Computer desk
Fireplace
Additional Storage Units
Covered parking - assigned
Courtyard view
Corner unit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1121 Beachview St Unit: A3 have any available units?
1121 Beachview St Unit: A3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 1121 Beachview St Unit: A3 have?
Some of 1121 Beachview St Unit: A3's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1121 Beachview St Unit: A3 currently offering any rent specials?
1121 Beachview St Unit: A3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1121 Beachview St Unit: A3 pet-friendly?
No, 1121 Beachview St Unit: A3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 1121 Beachview St Unit: A3 offer parking?
Yes, 1121 Beachview St Unit: A3 offers parking.
Does 1121 Beachview St Unit: A3 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1121 Beachview St Unit: A3 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1121 Beachview St Unit: A3 have a pool?
Yes, 1121 Beachview St Unit: A3 has a pool.
Does 1121 Beachview St Unit: A3 have accessible units?
No, 1121 Beachview St Unit: A3 does not have accessible units.
Does 1121 Beachview St Unit: A3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1121 Beachview St Unit: A3 does not have units with dishwashers.

