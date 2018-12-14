All apartments in Dallas
Last updated November 11 2019 at 5:09 AM

1120 Manacor Lane

1120 Manacore Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1120 Manacore Lane, Dallas, TX 75212
Fredrick Douglas

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dog park
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
West Dallas is THE PLACE TO BE! Why? Uptown, Trinity Groves, Bishop Arts, West End, & Design District are just minutes away. Where the views of DT Dallas sweep across this ICONIC community to live your best life. Need a short term rental for 4-months lease $4000, 6-month lease $3600, 9-month lease $3400. The kitchen is the epic spot for gathering with your friends to enjoy in-home entertaining. Large living room pre-wired for surround sound. 1st-floor bedroom with a full bath. One look at master bath and INSTA vacay mode kicks-in, 2 walk-in closets, 3rd bedroom with a full bath. Hardwood floors, granite, water filtration system, community pool, & dog park. Find out more on this short term rental.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1120 Manacor Lane have any available units?
1120 Manacor Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 1120 Manacor Lane have?
Some of 1120 Manacor Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1120 Manacor Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1120 Manacor Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1120 Manacor Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1120 Manacor Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1120 Manacor Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1120 Manacor Lane offers parking.
Does 1120 Manacor Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1120 Manacor Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1120 Manacor Lane have a pool?
Yes, 1120 Manacor Lane has a pool.
Does 1120 Manacor Lane have accessible units?
No, 1120 Manacor Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1120 Manacor Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1120 Manacor Lane has units with dishwashers.

