1120 Manacor Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities dog park parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

West Dallas is THE PLACE TO BE! Why? Uptown, Trinity Groves, Bishop Arts, West End, & Design District are just minutes away. Where the views of DT Dallas sweep across this ICONIC community to live your best life. Need a short term rental for 4-months lease $4000, 6-month lease $3600, 9-month lease $3400. The kitchen is the epic spot for gathering with your friends to enjoy in-home entertaining. Large living room pre-wired for surround sound. 1st-floor bedroom with a full bath. One look at master bath and INSTA vacay mode kicks-in, 2 walk-in closets, 3rd bedroom with a full bath. Hardwood floors, granite, water filtration system, community pool, & dog park. Find out more on this short term rental.