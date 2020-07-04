All apartments in Dallas
Last updated May 10 2020 at 7:57 AM

11132 Westmere Circle

11132 Westmere Circle · No Longer Available
Location

11132 Westmere Circle, Dallas, TX 75230
Forest Court

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Now For Lease. .83 acre Premier Lake House with fabulous views. Secluded neighborhood surrounded by multimillion dollar homes. Heavily treed corner lot secluded by deep hedges along the side. Quiet neighborhood. Stone patios at lake level. Voluntary Paid Police Patrol. Prime location near the top private schools in the area. See Survey & recent appraisal online.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11132 Westmere Circle have any available units?
11132 Westmere Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 11132 Westmere Circle have?
Some of 11132 Westmere Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11132 Westmere Circle currently offering any rent specials?
11132 Westmere Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11132 Westmere Circle pet-friendly?
No, 11132 Westmere Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 11132 Westmere Circle offer parking?
Yes, 11132 Westmere Circle offers parking.
Does 11132 Westmere Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11132 Westmere Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11132 Westmere Circle have a pool?
No, 11132 Westmere Circle does not have a pool.
Does 11132 Westmere Circle have accessible units?
No, 11132 Westmere Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 11132 Westmere Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11132 Westmere Circle has units with dishwashers.

