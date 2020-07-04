11132 Westmere Circle

Now For Lease. .83 acre Premier Lake House with fabulous views. Secluded neighborhood surrounded by multimillion dollar homes. Heavily treed corner lot secluded by deep hedges along the side. Quiet neighborhood. Stone patios at lake level. Voluntary Paid Police Patrol. Prime location near the top private schools in the area. See Survey & recent appraisal online.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
