11132 Westmere Circle

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Now For Lease. .83 acre Premier Lake House with fabulous views. Secluded neighborhood surrounded by multimillion dollar homes. Heavily treed corner lot secluded by deep hedges along the side. Quiet neighborhood. Stone patios at lake level. Voluntary Paid Police Patrol. Prime location near the top private schools in the area. See Survey & recent appraisal online.