Last updated July 7 2020 at 10:21 AM

1111 S AKARD ST 408

1111 South Akard Street · No Longer Available
Location

1111 South Akard Street, Dallas, TX 75215
Cedars

Amenities

Downtown view apartment for rent - Property Id: 275018

Buzz Condos combine eco-friendly with industrial loft-style living on the edge of Downtown in The Cedars neighborhood. Great view of Omni and Reunion Tower Ball from the unit. Spacious open-studio floorplan has polished concrete floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and a breakfast bar in the kitchen. Glass paneled roll-up door opens to a private 15ft long balcony bringing the outdoors in and gives you a great city view. Assigned parking spot in the gated garage . The building has a rain water recapturing system that is used for irrigation. Prime location near downtown, next door to the Lorenzo Hotel, short walk to the South Side Ballroom, Gilley's, and Alamo Drafthouse.
Property Id 275018
Property Id 275018

(RLNE5868090)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1111 S AKARD ST 408 have any available units?
1111 S AKARD ST 408 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 1111 S AKARD ST 408 have?
Some of 1111 S AKARD ST 408's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1111 S AKARD ST 408 currently offering any rent specials?
1111 S AKARD ST 408 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1111 S AKARD ST 408 pet-friendly?
No, 1111 S AKARD ST 408 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 1111 S AKARD ST 408 offer parking?
Yes, 1111 S AKARD ST 408 offers parking.
Does 1111 S AKARD ST 408 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1111 S AKARD ST 408 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1111 S AKARD ST 408 have a pool?
No, 1111 S AKARD ST 408 does not have a pool.
Does 1111 S AKARD ST 408 have accessible units?
No, 1111 S AKARD ST 408 does not have accessible units.
Does 1111 S AKARD ST 408 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1111 S AKARD ST 408 has units with dishwashers.
