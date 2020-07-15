1111 S AKARD ST 408

Amenities

Buzz Condos combine eco-friendly with industrial loft-style living on the edge of Downtown in The Cedars neighborhood. Great view of Omni and Reunion Tower Ball from the unit. Spacious open-studio floorplan has polished concrete floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and a breakfast bar in the kitchen. Glass paneled roll-up door opens to a private 15ft long balcony bringing the outdoors in and gives you a great city view. Assigned parking spot in the gated garage . The building has a rain water recapturing system that is used for irrigation. Prime location near downtown, next door to the Lorenzo Hotel, short walk to the South Side Ballroom, Gilley's, and Alamo Drafthouse.

