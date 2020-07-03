All apartments in Dallas
Last updated July 31 2019 at 3:07 AM

1111 Akard

1111 S Akard St · No Longer Available
Location

1111 S Akard St, Dallas, TX 75215
Cedars

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Excellent Loft Living in the Heart of the Cedars District of Downtown Dallas! Recently Updated * Concrete Floors Throughout * Modern Fixtures * Walk in Closet * Spacious Living Area * Balcony with Retractable Garage Door located off the Living * Bath with Garden Tub * Private Bedroom * A Must See!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1111 Akard have any available units?
1111 Akard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 1111 Akard have?
Some of 1111 Akard's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1111 Akard currently offering any rent specials?
1111 Akard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1111 Akard pet-friendly?
No, 1111 Akard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 1111 Akard offer parking?
Yes, 1111 Akard offers parking.
Does 1111 Akard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1111 Akard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1111 Akard have a pool?
No, 1111 Akard does not have a pool.
Does 1111 Akard have accessible units?
No, 1111 Akard does not have accessible units.
Does 1111 Akard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1111 Akard has units with dishwashers.

