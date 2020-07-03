1111 Akard

Excellent Loft Living in the Heart of the Cedars District of Downtown Dallas! Recently Updated * Concrete Floors Throughout * Modern Fixtures * Walk in Closet * Spacious Living Area * Balcony with Retractable Garage Door located off the Living * Bath with Garden Tub * Private Bedroom * A Must See!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
