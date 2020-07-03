1111 Akard

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets microwave

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Excellent Loft Living in the Heart of the Cedars District of Downtown Dallas! Recently Updated * Concrete Floors Throughout * Modern Fixtures * Walk in Closet * Spacious Living Area * Balcony with Retractable Garage Door located off the Living * Bath with Garden Tub * Private Bedroom * A Must See!