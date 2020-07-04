Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 11108 Highway 75.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
11108 Highway 75
Last updated November 7 2019 at 11:08 AM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
11108 Highway 75
11108 Central Expressway
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
RANDCO
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
11108 Central Expressway, Dallas, TX 75243
RANDCO
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Spacious 2 bedroom 2 bath property close to highway75.
Lease will be up in March, could be extended up to 1 year
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11108 Highway 75 have any available units?
11108 Highway 75 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
Is 11108 Highway 75 currently offering any rent specials?
11108 Highway 75 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11108 Highway 75 pet-friendly?
No, 11108 Highway 75 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 11108 Highway 75 offer parking?
No, 11108 Highway 75 does not offer parking.
Does 11108 Highway 75 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11108 Highway 75 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11108 Highway 75 have a pool?
No, 11108 Highway 75 does not have a pool.
Does 11108 Highway 75 have accessible units?
No, 11108 Highway 75 does not have accessible units.
Does 11108 Highway 75 have units with dishwashers?
No, 11108 Highway 75 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11108 Highway 75 have units with air conditioning?
No, 11108 Highway 75 does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Lincoln Kessler Park
2400 Fort Worth Ave
Dallas, TX 75211
Belmont Court Apartments
4919 Belmont Ave
Dallas, TX 75206
St James
2820 McKinnon St
Dallas, TX 75201
Pavilion Townplace
7700 Greenway Blvd
Dallas, TX 75209
Villages of Royal Lane
11349 Newkirk St
Dallas, TX 75229
Novel Bishop Arts
111 West Davis Street
Dallas, TX 75208
Jefferson West Love
2293 Hawes Avenue
Dallas, TX 75235
GREYSTONE
4935 Junius Street
Dallas, TX 75214
Similar Pages
Dallas 1 Bedrooms
Dallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly Apartments
Dallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Lake Highlands
Oak Lawn
Old East Dallas
Vickery
Downtown Dallas
Casa View
Prestonwood
Cedar Crest
Apartments Near Colleges
El Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological Seminary
Richland College
Parker University