Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities garage

UNIQUE, WELL-MAINTAINED PROPERTY ON LARGE INTERIOR LOT WITH HUGE BACKYARD IN CASA VIEW HEIGHTS. HOME HAS 3 BEDROOMS PLUS CONVERTED GARAGE WHICH CAN BE USED AS A DEN OR EXTRA BEDROOM, 1 BATH, LIVING AND DINING ROOMS, CENTRAL AIR AND HEAT AND LARGE FENCED-IN BACKYARD. HARDWOOD FLOORS IN LIVING, DINING AND 2 BEDROOMS. CARPET IN OTHER BEDROOMS. KITCHEN OFFERS STOVE AND CONNECTIONS FOR WASHER AND DRYER.