Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
11106 Staffordshire Dr
Last updated October 12 2019 at 10:42 AM
1 of 16
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
11106 Staffordshire Dr
11106 Staffordshire Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Lake Highlands
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
11106 Staffordshire Drive, Dallas, TX 75238
Lake Highlands
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cute home in Lake Highlands Neighborhood! - Very nice house in a great location! Great Lake Highlands neighborhood. Call to view today!
(RLNE5153458)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11106 Staffordshire Dr have any available units?
11106 Staffordshire Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
Is 11106 Staffordshire Dr currently offering any rent specials?
11106 Staffordshire Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11106 Staffordshire Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 11106 Staffordshire Dr is pet friendly.
Does 11106 Staffordshire Dr offer parking?
No, 11106 Staffordshire Dr does not offer parking.
Does 11106 Staffordshire Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11106 Staffordshire Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11106 Staffordshire Dr have a pool?
No, 11106 Staffordshire Dr does not have a pool.
Does 11106 Staffordshire Dr have accessible units?
No, 11106 Staffordshire Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 11106 Staffordshire Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 11106 Staffordshire Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11106 Staffordshire Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 11106 Staffordshire Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
