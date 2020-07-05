All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 11100 Walnut Hill Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
11100 Walnut Hill Ln
Last updated March 30 2020 at 2:32 PM

11100 Walnut Hill Ln

11100 Walnut Hill Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Lake Highlands
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

11100 Walnut Hill Lane, Dallas, TX 75238
Lake Highlands

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
carport
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
internet access
Northeast Dallas
1 Bedroom / 1 Bath / $755

Exterior Amenities: 2 Pools, Gated entrance, Perimeter fence, 2 Laundry rooms, School bus stop, Bus stop
Interior Amenities: W/D connections, Walk-in closets, Private patios/balconies, Cable ready, Hi-speed internet, Storage closet outside, Dishwashers, Garbage disposals, Fire places, Ceiling fans, Miniblinds, Microwaves, Frost free refrigerators 

Call/Text 972-748-3705 ask for Bryan- Free apartment locator, all areas, all situations, all credit.
Reference Ad# 899

 

*pics are of model apartments at this location*

This unit is NOT second chance leasing and does not work with credit issues. Bryan Williams @ Spirit 972-748-3705-Call/Text anytime or email bryanw85@gmail.com. 

Fastest way to reach me is my website below to fill out a quick questionnaire. Free apartment locator with 10 years experience. Email me for a FREE list of properties. All information is deemed accurate but not guaranteed, pricing and policies are subject to change without notice. 

www.secondchanceleasingdallas.com

Spirit Real Estate Group

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11100 Walnut Hill Ln have any available units?
11100 Walnut Hill Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 11100 Walnut Hill Ln have?
Some of 11100 Walnut Hill Ln's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11100 Walnut Hill Ln currently offering any rent specials?
11100 Walnut Hill Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11100 Walnut Hill Ln pet-friendly?
No, 11100 Walnut Hill Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 11100 Walnut Hill Ln offer parking?
Yes, 11100 Walnut Hill Ln offers parking.
Does 11100 Walnut Hill Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11100 Walnut Hill Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11100 Walnut Hill Ln have a pool?
Yes, 11100 Walnut Hill Ln has a pool.
Does 11100 Walnut Hill Ln have accessible units?
No, 11100 Walnut Hill Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 11100 Walnut Hill Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11100 Walnut Hill Ln has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Adair Off Addison
15905 Bent Tree Forest Cir
Dallas, TX 75248
Monaco On The Trail
3003 Carlisle St
Dallas, TX 75204
Neo Midtown Apartments
14181 Noel Rd
Dallas, TX 75254
Century Lake Highlands
6808 Skillman St
Dallas, TX 75231
Lofts at Mockingbird Station
5331 E Mockingbird Ln
Dallas, TX 75206
Century Medical District
6162 Maple Ave
Dallas, TX 75235
Modera Howell
3400 Howell Street
Dallas, TX 75204
Citadel At Preston
6104 Lyndon B Johnson Fwy
Dallas, TX 75240

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University