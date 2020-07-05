All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 11075 Milhof Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
11075 Milhof Dr
Last updated April 25 2019 at 1:51 PM

11075 Milhof Dr

11075 Milhof Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

11075 Milhof Drive, Dallas, TX 75228

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
A recently renovated and move-in ready 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom home in Dallas is now available. This home features an open living area, large closets and easy access to major highways. Fully remodeled kitchen with stainless steel appliance and granite counters. 2 living area, formal dining and rear patio perfect for entertaining. Hurry homes this nice do not last long. Schedule your convenient self-showing today!
For FAQ's and online application, visit www.specializeddallas.com

Garrett George, leasing agent
Specialized Property Management #375514
469-754-8195

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11075 Milhof Dr have any available units?
11075 Milhof Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 11075 Milhof Dr have?
Some of 11075 Milhof Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11075 Milhof Dr currently offering any rent specials?
11075 Milhof Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11075 Milhof Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 11075 Milhof Dr is pet friendly.
Does 11075 Milhof Dr offer parking?
No, 11075 Milhof Dr does not offer parking.
Does 11075 Milhof Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11075 Milhof Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11075 Milhof Dr have a pool?
No, 11075 Milhof Dr does not have a pool.
Does 11075 Milhof Dr have accessible units?
No, 11075 Milhof Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 11075 Milhof Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 11075 Milhof Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Move Cross Country
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lakeside at Northpark
9600 Golf Lakes Trl
Dallas, TX 75231
PACIFICA
7550 S Westmoreland Rd
Dallas, TX 75237
Magnolia off Henderson
2100 Moser Ave
Dallas, TX 75206
555 Ross
1777 N Record St
Dallas, TX 75202
5656
5636 Spring Valley Rd
Dallas, TX 75254
Magnolia on Matilda
1965 Matilda St
Dallas, TX 75206
Spring Parc
18250 Marsh Ln
Dallas, TX 75287
Easton
2525 N Henderson Ave
Dallas, TX 75206

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University