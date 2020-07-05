11075 Milhof Dr

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

A recently renovated and move-in ready 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom home in Dallas is now available. This home features an open living area, large closets and easy access to major highways. Fully remodeled kitchen with stainless steel appliance and granite counters. 2 living area, formal dining and rear patio perfect for entertaining. Hurry homes this nice do not last long. Schedule your convenient self-showing today!

For FAQ's and online application, visit www.specializeddallas.com



Garrett George, leasing agent

Specialized Property Management #375514

469-754-8195