1106 Nuevo Leon Plaza
Last updated June 21 2019 at 9:13 AM
1106 Nuevo Leon Plaza
1106 Nueva Leon Plaza
·
No Longer Available
Location
1106 Nueva Leon Plaza, Dallas, TX 75211
Amenities
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
Location....Location....Location.... - New paint, New carpet and much more....
(RLNE4857217)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1106 Nuevo Leon Plaza have any available units?
1106 Nuevo Leon Plaza doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
Is 1106 Nuevo Leon Plaza currently offering any rent specials?
1106 Nuevo Leon Plaza is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1106 Nuevo Leon Plaza pet-friendly?
No, 1106 Nuevo Leon Plaza is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 1106 Nuevo Leon Plaza offer parking?
No, 1106 Nuevo Leon Plaza does not offer parking.
Does 1106 Nuevo Leon Plaza have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1106 Nuevo Leon Plaza does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1106 Nuevo Leon Plaza have a pool?
No, 1106 Nuevo Leon Plaza does not have a pool.
Does 1106 Nuevo Leon Plaza have accessible units?
No, 1106 Nuevo Leon Plaza does not have accessible units.
Does 1106 Nuevo Leon Plaza have units with dishwashers?
No, 1106 Nuevo Leon Plaza does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1106 Nuevo Leon Plaza have units with air conditioning?
No, 1106 Nuevo Leon Plaza does not have units with air conditioning.
