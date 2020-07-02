11038 Wyatt Street

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage range oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Available Now... Close to White Rock Lake...Charming (2 bedroom and 1 bath) half side of a duplex. Little Larger size next door available as well for 1,385. Complete overhaul of this property, everything fresh and new from the floors, paint and appliances. Kitchen has a fridge, stove, dishwasher and breakfast area. Also comes with stack washer and dryer and very nice fenced in back yard for your pet. Professional LAWN CARE IS PROVIDED at NO CHARGE and there is also a shared garage. Note….If you have Any Requests (clean, repair) Please let us know up front. Pets case by case basis with $25-month pet fee (per pet) $250 refundable & $250 nonrefundable pet deposit