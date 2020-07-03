All apartments in Dallas
11034 Joymeadow Drive
Last updated February 22 2020 at 3:00 AM

11034 Joymeadow Drive

11034 Joymeadow Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11034 Joymeadow Drive, Dallas, TX 75218
Dixon Branch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Awesome Mid-century Duplex with modern touches. Available for immediate move in. Renovated Kitchen with updated appliances and granite counter tops. Cool floor plan. Large bedrooms. Large closets. 2 living areas with dine-in kitchen facing gorgeous fireplace and mantle. 2 full bathrooms. Private fenced backyard with grass and shade tree. 1 covered garage parking space.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11034 Joymeadow Drive have any available units?
11034 Joymeadow Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 11034 Joymeadow Drive have?
Some of 11034 Joymeadow Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11034 Joymeadow Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11034 Joymeadow Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11034 Joymeadow Drive pet-friendly?
No, 11034 Joymeadow Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 11034 Joymeadow Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11034 Joymeadow Drive offers parking.
Does 11034 Joymeadow Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11034 Joymeadow Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11034 Joymeadow Drive have a pool?
No, 11034 Joymeadow Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11034 Joymeadow Drive have accessible units?
No, 11034 Joymeadow Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11034 Joymeadow Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11034 Joymeadow Drive has units with dishwashers.

