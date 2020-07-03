11034 Joymeadow Drive

Awesome Mid-century Duplex with modern touches. Available for immediate move in. Renovated Kitchen with updated appliances and granite counter tops. Cool floor plan. Large bedrooms. Large closets. 2 living areas with dine-in kitchen facing gorgeous fireplace and mantle. 2 full bathrooms. Private fenced backyard with grass and shade tree. 1 covered garage parking space.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
