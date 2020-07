Amenities

dishwasher parking recently renovated oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Remodeled traditional in East Dallas. Hardwoods refinished in living and dining rooms, tile floors in the kitchen and baths. No garage but a separate 12 x 16 workroom, and a storage building in the back yard. Parking pad in front wide enough for side by side vehicles. The sunroom-den is separately cooled. Fenced yard.