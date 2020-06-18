All apartments in Dallas
10932 Aledo Drive

10932 Aledo Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10932 Aledo Drive, Dallas, TX 75228
Casa View

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
accessible
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
Super cute 2 bedroom 2 bath home with over sized garage and additional parking in established area close to White Rock Lake and the Arboretum. Beautiful hardwood floors and handicap accessible. Large fenced backyard with grass.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10932 Aledo Drive have any available units?
10932 Aledo Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 10932 Aledo Drive have?
Some of 10932 Aledo Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and accessible. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10932 Aledo Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10932 Aledo Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10932 Aledo Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10932 Aledo Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 10932 Aledo Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10932 Aledo Drive offers parking.
Does 10932 Aledo Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10932 Aledo Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10932 Aledo Drive have a pool?
No, 10932 Aledo Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10932 Aledo Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 10932 Aledo Drive has accessible units.
Does 10932 Aledo Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 10932 Aledo Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

