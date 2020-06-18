10932 Aledo Drive

Super cute 2 bedroom 2 bath home with over sized garage and additional parking in established area close to White Rock Lake and the Arboretum. Beautiful hardwood floors and handicap accessible. Large fenced backyard with grass.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
