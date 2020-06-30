All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 10931 Stone Canyon Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
10931 Stone Canyon Rd
Last updated March 30 2020 at 2:32 PM

10931 Stone Canyon Rd

10931 Stone Canyon Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

10931 Stone Canyon Road, Dallas, TX 75230

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
carport
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
carport
concierge
gym
parking
pool
internet access
North Central Dallas 1 Bedroom / 1 Bath / $905

Exterior Amenities: Fitness center, Pool, Free WiFi Areas, Gated entrance, Perimeter fence, Picnic area, 2 Laundry rooms, School bus stop, Concierge Services, Bus stop
Interior Amenities: Walk-in closets, Private patios/balconies, Cable ready, Hi-speed internet, High ceilings, Storage closet outside, Non-carpeted flooring, Self cleaning ovens, Dishwashers, Garbage disposals, Fire places, Ceiling fans, Crown molding, Miniblinds, Frost free refrigerators 

Call/Text 972-748-3705 ask for Bryan- Free apartment locator, all areas, all situations, all credit.
Reference Ad# 359

 

*pics are of model apartments at this location*

This unit is NOT second chance leasing and does not work with credit issues. Bryan Williams @ Spirit 972-748-3705-Call/Text anytime or email bryanw85@gmail.com. 

Fastest way to reach me is my website below to fill out a quick questionnaire. Free apartment locator with 10 years experience. Email me for a FREE list of properties. All information is deemed accurate but not guaranteed, pricing and policies are subject to change without notice. 

www.secondchanceleasingdallas.com

Spirit Real Estate Group

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10931 Stone Canyon Rd have any available units?
10931 Stone Canyon Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 10931 Stone Canyon Rd have?
Some of 10931 Stone Canyon Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10931 Stone Canyon Rd currently offering any rent specials?
10931 Stone Canyon Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10931 Stone Canyon Rd pet-friendly?
No, 10931 Stone Canyon Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 10931 Stone Canyon Rd offer parking?
Yes, 10931 Stone Canyon Rd offers parking.
Does 10931 Stone Canyon Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10931 Stone Canyon Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10931 Stone Canyon Rd have a pool?
Yes, 10931 Stone Canyon Rd has a pool.
Does 10931 Stone Canyon Rd have accessible units?
No, 10931 Stone Canyon Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 10931 Stone Canyon Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10931 Stone Canyon Rd has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Should I Live with a Roommate?
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Century Lake Highlands
6808 Skillman St
Dallas, TX 75231
5225 Maple Avenue
5225 Maple Ave
Dallas, TX 75235
St. Moritz Apartments
5665 Arapaho Rd
Dallas, TX 75254
Hue at Cityplace
2403 N Washington Ave
Dallas, TX 75204
Windsong
17717 Vail St
Dallas, TX 75287
The Hamptons
18175 Midway Rd
Dallas, TX 75287
Ardan
2975 Blackburn Street
Dallas, TX 75204
The Oaks of North Dallas Apartments
4701 Haverwood Ln
Dallas, TX 75287

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University