Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 10874 Mandalay Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
10874 Mandalay Drive
Last updated August 13 2019 at 6:44 AM
1 of 16
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
10874 Mandalay Drive
10874 Mandalay Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Location
10874 Mandalay Drive, Dallas, TX 75228
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Updated home in nice area, move-in ready! No section 8.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10874 Mandalay Drive have any available units?
10874 Mandalay Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
What amenities does 10874 Mandalay Drive have?
Some of 10874 Mandalay Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 10874 Mandalay Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10874 Mandalay Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10874 Mandalay Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10874 Mandalay Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 10874 Mandalay Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10874 Mandalay Drive offers parking.
Does 10874 Mandalay Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10874 Mandalay Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10874 Mandalay Drive have a pool?
No, 10874 Mandalay Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10874 Mandalay Drive have accessible units?
No, 10874 Mandalay Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10874 Mandalay Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10874 Mandalay Drive has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Tesero Bonita
5221 Bonita Avenue
Dallas, TX 75206
Rienzi at Turtle Creek Apartments
3500 Fairmount St
Dallas, TX 75219
1809 Bennett
1809-1811 Bennett Avenue
Dallas, TX 75206
The Henderson
5215 Belmont Ave
Dallas, TX 75206
Arrive West End
800 Ross Ave
Dallas, TX 75202
Preston Park Apartments
5757 Preston View Blvd
Dallas, TX 75240
Villages of Royal Lane
11349 Newkirk St
Dallas, TX 75229
Alexan Lower Greenville
5619 Belmont Ave
Dallas, TX 75206
Similar Pages
Dallas 1 Bedrooms
Dallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly Apartments
Dallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Lake Highlands
Oak Lawn
Old East Dallas
Vickery
Downtown Dallas
Casa View
Prestonwood
Cedar Crest
Apartments Near Colleges
El Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological Seminary
Richland College
Parker University