Last updated August 13 2019 at 6:44 AM

10874 Mandalay Drive

10874 Mandalay Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10874 Mandalay Drive, Dallas, TX 75228

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Updated home in nice area, move-in ready! No section 8.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10874 Mandalay Drive have any available units?
10874 Mandalay Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 10874 Mandalay Drive have?
Some of 10874 Mandalay Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10874 Mandalay Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10874 Mandalay Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10874 Mandalay Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10874 Mandalay Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 10874 Mandalay Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10874 Mandalay Drive offers parking.
Does 10874 Mandalay Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10874 Mandalay Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10874 Mandalay Drive have a pool?
No, 10874 Mandalay Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10874 Mandalay Drive have accessible units?
No, 10874 Mandalay Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10874 Mandalay Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10874 Mandalay Drive has units with dishwashers.

