All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 10852 Shiloh Rd #404.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Dallas, TX
10852 Shiloh Rd #404
Last updated January 3 2020 at 7:53 AM
1 of 19
10852 Shiloh Rd #404
10852 Shiloh Rd
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
10852 Shiloh Rd, Dallas, TX 75228
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
dogs allowed
-
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE5430770)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10852 Shiloh Rd #404 have any available units?
10852 Shiloh Rd #404 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
Is 10852 Shiloh Rd #404 currently offering any rent specials?
10852 Shiloh Rd #404 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10852 Shiloh Rd #404 pet-friendly?
Yes, 10852 Shiloh Rd #404 is pet friendly.
Does 10852 Shiloh Rd #404 offer parking?
No, 10852 Shiloh Rd #404 does not offer parking.
Does 10852 Shiloh Rd #404 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10852 Shiloh Rd #404 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10852 Shiloh Rd #404 have a pool?
No, 10852 Shiloh Rd #404 does not have a pool.
Does 10852 Shiloh Rd #404 have accessible units?
No, 10852 Shiloh Rd #404 does not have accessible units.
Does 10852 Shiloh Rd #404 have units with dishwashers?
No, 10852 Shiloh Rd #404 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10852 Shiloh Rd #404 have units with air conditioning?
No, 10852 Shiloh Rd #404 does not have units with air conditioning.
