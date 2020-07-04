All apartments in Dallas
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10841 Sunnydale Drive

10841 Sunnydale Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10841 Sunnydale Drive, Dallas, TX 75217
Pleasant Grove

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom 2 bath, 1,110 sf home is located in Dallas, TX. This home features hardwood floors and plush carpeting in each bedroom, kitchen with black appliances, dining area and 2 car garage. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard, great for entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10841 Sunnydale Drive have any available units?
10841 Sunnydale Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 10841 Sunnydale Drive have?
Some of 10841 Sunnydale Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10841 Sunnydale Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10841 Sunnydale Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10841 Sunnydale Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 10841 Sunnydale Drive is pet friendly.
Does 10841 Sunnydale Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10841 Sunnydale Drive offers parking.
Does 10841 Sunnydale Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10841 Sunnydale Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10841 Sunnydale Drive have a pool?
No, 10841 Sunnydale Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10841 Sunnydale Drive have accessible units?
No, 10841 Sunnydale Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10841 Sunnydale Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 10841 Sunnydale Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

