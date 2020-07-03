Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 10825 Sharondale Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
10825 Sharondale Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 20
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
10825 Sharondale Drive
10825 Sharondale Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Location
10825 Sharondale Lane, Dallas, TX 75228
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Cute well kept home. Original Harwood floors trough the house. House comes with refrigerator, dishwasher & oven range.Home also features a Large back yard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10825 Sharondale Drive have any available units?
10825 Sharondale Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
What amenities does 10825 Sharondale Drive have?
Some of 10825 Sharondale Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 10825 Sharondale Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10825 Sharondale Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10825 Sharondale Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10825 Sharondale Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 10825 Sharondale Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10825 Sharondale Drive offers parking.
Does 10825 Sharondale Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10825 Sharondale Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10825 Sharondale Drive have a pool?
No, 10825 Sharondale Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10825 Sharondale Drive have accessible units?
No, 10825 Sharondale Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10825 Sharondale Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10825 Sharondale Drive has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Southside on Lamar
1409 S Lamar St
Dallas, TX 75215
Alta Trinity Green
990 Singleton Boulevard
Dallas, TX 75212
Vistas at Pinnacle Park
4599 W Davis St
Dallas, TX 75211
Third Rail Lofts
1407 Main St
Dallas, TX 75202
3700M
3700 McKinney Ave
Dallas, TX 75204
Parks at Walnut
10000 Walnut St
Dallas, TX 75243
Ambassador
5027 Live Oak Street
Dallas, TX 75206
Landmark on Lovers
5201 Amesbury Dr
Dallas, TX 75206
Similar Pages
Dallas 1 Bedrooms
Dallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly Apartments
Dallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Lake Highlands
Oak Lawn
Old East Dallas
Vickery
Downtown Dallas
Casa View
Prestonwood
Cedar Crest
Apartments Near Colleges
El Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological Seminary
Richland College
Parker University