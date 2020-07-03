All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 10825 Sharondale Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
10825 Sharondale Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10825 Sharondale Drive

10825 Sharondale Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

10825 Sharondale Lane, Dallas, TX 75228

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Cute well kept home. Original Harwood floors trough the house. House comes with refrigerator, dishwasher & oven range.Home also features a Large back yard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10825 Sharondale Drive have any available units?
10825 Sharondale Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 10825 Sharondale Drive have?
Some of 10825 Sharondale Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10825 Sharondale Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10825 Sharondale Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10825 Sharondale Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10825 Sharondale Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 10825 Sharondale Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10825 Sharondale Drive offers parking.
Does 10825 Sharondale Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10825 Sharondale Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10825 Sharondale Drive have a pool?
No, 10825 Sharondale Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10825 Sharondale Drive have accessible units?
No, 10825 Sharondale Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10825 Sharondale Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10825 Sharondale Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Southside on Lamar
1409 S Lamar St
Dallas, TX 75215
Alta Trinity Green
990 Singleton Boulevard
Dallas, TX 75212
Vistas at Pinnacle Park
4599 W Davis St
Dallas, TX 75211
Third Rail Lofts
1407 Main St
Dallas, TX 75202
3700M
3700 McKinney Ave
Dallas, TX 75204
Parks at Walnut
10000 Walnut St
Dallas, TX 75243
Ambassador
5027 Live Oak Street
Dallas, TX 75206
Landmark on Lovers
5201 Amesbury Dr
Dallas, TX 75206

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University