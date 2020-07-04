Rent Calculator
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
10818 Sharondale Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 15
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
10818 Sharondale Drive
10818 Sharondale Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
10818 Sharondale Lane, Dallas, TX 75228
Amenities
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
microwave
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
3 bedroom 1.1 baths. Appliances include refrig, gas stove, DW & microwave. Thermal pane windows, hardwood floors and fresh paint. Parking in driveway. Tenant maintains yard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10818 Sharondale Drive have any available units?
10818 Sharondale Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
What amenities does 10818 Sharondale Drive have?
Some of 10818 Sharondale Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 10818 Sharondale Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10818 Sharondale Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10818 Sharondale Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10818 Sharondale Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 10818 Sharondale Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10818 Sharondale Drive offers parking.
Does 10818 Sharondale Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10818 Sharondale Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10818 Sharondale Drive have a pool?
No, 10818 Sharondale Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10818 Sharondale Drive have accessible units?
No, 10818 Sharondale Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10818 Sharondale Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10818 Sharondale Drive has units with dishwashers.
